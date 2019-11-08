Image caption Marie Denise Toulsee died in the fire in the first-floor flat

A cleaner has been charged with the murder of a woman who died in a fire in 2018.

Marie Denise Toulsee, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze in a first-floor flat in Crawley, West Sussex, on 11 July 2018.

Louis Navarre, 56, of Blackwater Lane, Crawley, appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court charged with killing Ms Toulsee of Tussock Close, Crawley.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 11 November.

Two men were inside the property in Warren Drive when police arrived at the scene. They were arrested and later released.

Following new evidence, Mr Navarre was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

The second man voluntarily attended police custody and was released without charge. The 38-year-old will face no further action.

