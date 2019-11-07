Image copyright Rampion Offshore Wind Image caption The wind farm stretches over 72 square kilometres

A £1bn offshore wind farm has been out of action for more than a week.

The Rampion project, off the Sussex coast between Brighton and Worthing, has been shut down since 26 October due to a fault in an electrical distribution system.

Power for about 350,000 homes is generated from the farm's 116 turbines, which were opened in November 2018.

The outage would have "no impact on energy supply" in the area, the National Grid said.

The wind farm's operators said it was "in the process" of repairing the fault and the system would be "up and running again as soon as possible".

"National Grid are responsible for managing the supply of electricity and ensuring that there is no loss of electricity supply to the local area as and when the wind farm is shut down," it said.