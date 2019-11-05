Image copyright Reuters Image caption An effigy of Boris Johnson urinating on newspapers is set to be burned during the Lewes bonfire celebrations

An effigy of Boris Johnson urinating on newspapers is set to be torched at this year's annual Lewes Bonfire Night parade.

The event is organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date to the 19th Century.

In previous years at least 60,000 people have attended.

Sussex Police had urged people to "stay local" this year but Lewis Borough Bonfire Society estimated about 30,000 would turn out.

Image copyright REUTERS/Toby Melville Image caption Lewis Bonfire Society estimated about 30,000 would attend this year's event

Image copyright Gareth Fuller/PA Image caption The event is organised by seven bonfire societies

Image copyright Getty Images/Peter Summers Image caption Burning torches have been held by those taking part in the parade

Commercial Square, Cliffe, Lewes Borough, South Street, Southover and Waterloo societies have taken part in this year's event.

Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society is the only Lewes society not to hold its celebrations on 5 November - instead opting for 16 November this year.

Image copyright Gareth Fuller/PA Image caption Costumes have included smugglers, war veterans and Vikings

Each society chooses an effigy to burn, typically a celebrity or politician.

Nigel Farage was the first to be officially unveiled this year.

Participants also carry burning barrels and crosses. These hark back to the 17 Protestant martyrs who were burnt in Lewes during the reign of Mary I.

Image copyright Peter Summers/Getty Images Image caption In previous years at least 60,000 people have turned out for the celebrations

Pope effigies are also common and are meant to represent Pope Paul V who led the Catholic Church at the time the martyrs were burnt.

Costumes worn by revellers include smugglers, war veterans and Vikings.

Onlooker Alex Flowers said of the event on Twitter there is "nothing like it".

Roads around the town were closed off hours before the start of the event and local train services have been suspended.

Image copyright Peter Summers/Getty Images Image caption Sussex Police had urged people to "stay local" for this year's Bonfire Night celebrations

Image copyright BEN STANSALL/Getty Images Image caption Fires have been lit around the town

Image copyright Gareth Fuller/PA Image caption An effigy of Guy Fawkes has been paraded through the streets

Image copyright BEN STANSALL/Getty Images Image caption Many of the societies involved in organising the event date to the 19th Century

