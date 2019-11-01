Image copyright Family Handout/LBT Image caption The body of Amelia Bambridge was found at sea eight days after she was last seen on the island of Koh Rong

British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, who went missing in Cambodia, died from accidental drowning, a post-mortem examination has concluded.

The body of the 21-year-old was found about 30 miles from the island of Koh Rong, where she was last seen at a beach party eight days earlier.

Ms Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was reported missing when she failed to check out of her hostel.

Officials said her death was "not related with any other crime at all".

Her body was taken to Sihanoukville on the mainland after it was recovered on Thursday.

The post-mortem results were confirmed by Sihanoukville Information Department and local police.

Officials said her body had been released to the family who would be able to return her to the UK immediately.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Amelia Bambridge's father (second left) and brother (right) arrived in Koh Rong on Sunday to join the search

Ms Bambridge was last seen at about 03:00 on 23 October.

Her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside were found the following morning at a private party venue on the island,

About 150 volunteers - including divers, navy personnel, local people and tourists - joined Cambodian police in land and sea searches.

Ms Bambridge's father and brother flew out to join the search parties on Sunday and her mother arrived on the island the next day.

