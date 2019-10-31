Image copyright Family Handout/LBT Image caption Amelia Bambridge was last seen on the island of Koh Rong on 23 October

The body of missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been found in the sea, police in Cambodia say.

The 21-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen at a beach party on the island of Koh Rong last week.

Her body was recovered 30 miles off the island and will be taken to Sihanoukville on the mainland, according to Cambodian officials.

Ms Bambridge's family will also be taken there from Koh Rong where they have been assisting the search.

She was reported missing after she failed to check out of her hostel following the party on 23 October.

Staff at Police Beach, a private party venue on the island, found her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside the following morning.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Searches covered areas of water, beach and jungle on Koh Rong

About 150 volunteers including divers, navy personnel and visitors as well as Cambodian police officers took part in land and sea searches for Ms Bambridge.

Six men employed at restaurants, hotels and guesthouses on the island were questioned and released without charge on Tuesday.

Officials said the men were brought into custody because of complaints by Western tourists that they had acted badly towards visiting women.

On Wednesday, Ms Bambridge's family, some of whom had helped in the search, criticised the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) for a lack of support.

Members of staff from the FCO have been on Koh Rong island for a number of days.

A spokesman said: "Amelia's family have our deepest sympathies at this very difficult time.

Our staff have been providing in-person assistance to them on Koh Rong island, and maintaining close contact with the Cambodian authorities searching for Amelia."

