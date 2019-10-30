Amber Rudd: Former Home Secretary standing down
Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has announced she will not be standing at the general election in December.
The Hastings and Rye MP said she was "not finished with politics" but would not be defending her seat.
Mrs Rudd, who had a majority of 346 at the last election, resigned from the cabinet and surrendered the Tory whip over Brexit in September.
She was not among those Tories who had the party whip restored by the prime minister on Tuesday.