Image copyright Family Handout/LBT Image caption Amelia Bambridge was last seen on the island of Koh Rong on Wednesday 23 October

Six men are being questioned by police investigating the disappearance of a British backpacker in Cambodia.

Amelia Bambridge, 21, from Worthing, Sussex, was last seen at a beach party on the island of Koh Rong on Wednesday.

Some of those being questioned worked at bars on the popular tourist island, a senior officer for the local force said.

Ms Bambridge's father, who has flown to the island to help with the search, said he feared she had been abducted.

Nearly 200 soldiers and police have been looking for Ms Bambridge.

The local governor said he thought it was most likely she had drowned.

Image copyright Family Handout/LBT Image caption Amelia Bambridge (third from left) had been at a beach party the night she disappeared

On the night Ms Bambridge disappeared, she had been with friends she had met at her hostel and had gone to Police Beach - named after its proximity to a disused police station.

Friends reported her "out-of-character" disappearance after she did not return to the hostel. Her bag - containing her purse, credit cards and phone - were found on the beach.

Her brother, Harry, who has travelled to Cambodia with other family members to join the search said the language barrier was causing problem.

"There is nothing making sense and something's not quite right," he said.

