Georgina Gharsallah murder case: Reward increased to £10,000
A reward for information about a missing woman has been doubled after police said they were treating her disappearance as a murder.
Georgina Gharsallah, from Worthing, was 30 years old when she was last seen on 7 March 2018.
She had arranged to meet her father after collecting a phone, but did not turn up.
Crimestoppers said it had increased the reward to £10,000 "in the hope of encouraging someone" to come forward.
Glenys Balchin, from the charity, said: "We believe there is every chance that people know what happened."
Ms Gharsallah had been staying at her mother's house at the time of her disappearance.
No-one has heard from the mother-of-two since, and no body has ever been found.
On the day she went missing, she was seen on CCTV in a phone shop.
Appeals describe her as an Arabic speaker, 5ft 2in (1.57m) tall, with shoulder-length dark hair often worn in a top knot, and a piercing above her left lip.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder but were released with no further action.
Earlier this year, Ms Gharsallah's family pleaded for a town centre redevelopment to be halted after reports she had been seen there, but Sussex Police said there was insufficient information to justify a search of the building site.
CCTV footage recently came to light, which police hoped would jog people's memories of seeing Ms Gharsallah before she disappeared.