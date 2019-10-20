Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption A CCTV image shows the suspect walking away immediately after the attack in Marine Parade

Three sexual assaults on women could be linked to the same man, police believe.

Officers said two of the attacks in Brighton were a day apart, on 5 and 6 October, while the first was on 24 July.

On each occasion the suspect first tried talking to the women, who were all able to struggle free.

Det Insp Duncan Elliott described them as "very frightening experiences", with the descriptions of the suspect and circumstances of the attacks similar.

In the most recent assault, at about 05:30 BST on 6 October, a 19-year-old women was attacked in Marine Parade.

Sussex Police has released a CCTV image showing the suspect walking away immediately after that attack.

A day earlier, just after 18:25, an 18-year-old was grabbed and kissed on the lips near Pavilion Gardens.

The first attack took place at about 01:35 on 24 July when a 22-year-old woman was assaulted in Ditchling Road.