Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption James Fitzgerald was stabbed in his hometown of Haywards Heath

A man who stabbed a man to death has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

Craig Ghochani, 29, was convicted of murdering 29-year-old James Fitzgerald following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Ghochani, of Barn Cottage Lane in Haywards Heath, stabbed Mr Fitzgerald in the West Sussex town in December last year.

James Creaghan, who had also been charged with Mr Fitzgerald's murder and possession of a knife, was cleared by a jury.

Ghochani was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 22 years.

He was also given a six-month sentence for possession of a knife to run concurrently.

