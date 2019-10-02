Image caption The finger tip was sent to an address in Bognor Regis last month

A dismembered finger has been posted through a letterbox in West Sussex.

The tip of an unidentified man's digit was sent to an address in Bognor Regis on 10 September.

The DNA profile has been checked against the national database but a match has not yet been found.

Sussex Police said it had also checked CCTV following the "isolated and unusual" event, and made inquiries with hospitals in the hope of establishing the person's identity.

The force said it was confident this was not a targeted incident.

Ch Insp Jon Carter, of Sussex Police, said: "While we accept it may be alarming, I would like to reassure people that there have been no reports of similar incidents in the area, and at this time there is no evidence to suggest that this is part of criminal activity, or any person has been targeted."

