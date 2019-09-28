In Pictures: The jumpers that make people invisible
An unlikely collaboration between a knitter and photographer has given rise to a quirky book documenting "invisible jumpers".
Nina Dodd's knitting of a jumper inspired by a bus seat in Brighton prompted photographer Joseph Ford to think up further ideas.
A project was born and models would wear jumpers allowing their torsos and midriffs to blend into the background.
Nina and Joseph have now released a book showing off their teamwork.
The first photoshoot the pair were involved in was able to happen thanks to the Brighton Bus Company's generosity.
Nina, from Brighton, said: "It all started because I love knitting.
"There is nothing better than sitting on a bus. One day I sat on the bus and thought 'why have I never knitted a jumper that looks like a bus seat?'.
"I jumped off the bus at the next stop and went to a wool shop and knitted that jumper."
Joseph added: "We had been working together on another project and Nina mentioned this jumper to me and I thought it was great.
"We found a model and Brighton Bus Company gave us a bus for the afternoon and shot a picture.
"I said to Nina would she knit another one if I came up with a good idea?"
Some of Joseph's ideas were almost impossible to replicate in knit-form but other ideas did come to fruition including a camouflage jumper for a dog.
Nina said: "It was always a challenge.
"The problem with knitting is that it is very complicated stuff. If it is a regular pattern like the bus with straight lines then it is easy-peasy.
"With the other stuff you are knitting three stitches and changing colours."
