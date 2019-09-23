Sussex

Murder arrests after man dies from injuries in Bognor

  • 23 September 2019
Daniel Weyman Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Daniel Weyman was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Southampton

A 32-year-old man found seriously injured in a West Sussex street has died after being airlifted to hospital.

Daniel Weyman was found with "critical injuries" in Belmont Street, Bognor, at about 01:50 BST on Sunday, Sussex Police said.

The force has not commented on the nature of his injuries and said the investigation into his death continues.

A 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

