Murder arrests after man dies from injuries in Bognor
- 23 September 2019
A 32-year-old man found seriously injured in a West Sussex street has died after being airlifted to hospital.
Daniel Weyman was found with "critical injuries" in Belmont Street, Bognor, at about 01:50 BST on Sunday, Sussex Police said.
The force has not commented on the nature of his injuries and said the investigation into his death continues.
A 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.