Five people have been sentenced after illegal fuel was sold to motorists.

Brothers Dean and Darren Chapman mixed kerosene with diesel and sold it as legitimate road fuel at their petrol station in Pulborough, West Sussex, between 2012 and 2013.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said 4.8 million litres of the fuel had been sold at a tax loss of almost £3.5m.

The brothers were jailed at Wood Green Crown Court. Three others were also sentenced for their part in the fraud.

Image copyright Amy Harte Image caption The cup on the left shows clean diesel, and on the right is the diesel Amy Harte was sold at the station.

Christopher Reardon, 56, from Hastings, supplied kerosene to the Chapmans and falsified hundreds of sales invoices to hide the identity of his customers, HMRC said.

When the petrol station was initially investigated, they switched from using kerosene to biodiesel.

HMRC added Carole O'Hara, 68, and Peter O'Hara, 72, both from Hastings, supplied the biodiesel and also falsified invoices and tax returns.

'£70,000 repairs'

When customers continued having problems with their cars, Trading Standards investigated the Chapmans again and brought the group to trial.

Darren Chapman, from Romford, Essex, was found guilty of fraudulent trading and fraudulent evasion of Excise duty and VAT. He was jailed for eight years and two months.

Dean Chapman, of Rochester, Kent, was found guilty of fraudulent trading and fraudulent evasion of VAT. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Christopher Reardon was jailed for four years after being found guilty of fraudulent evasion of Excise duty and VAT.

Carole O'Hara pleading guilty to to the fraudulent evasion of excise duty and VAT. Peter O'Hara was found guilty of the same charges.

They were both sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £40,000 costs each.

Following the sentencing, Richard Sargeant, of West Sussex Trading Standards, said costs to customers had totalled more than £70,000.

