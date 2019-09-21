Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Ten fire crews were called to the blaze in Brighton

Dozens of people have been left without gas after a blaze at a block of flats in Brighton.

The top floor of the three-storey block in Pankhurst Avenue was destroyed in the fire.

The building had to be evacuated and people were given temporary accommodation at a community centre.

Gas distribution firm SGN has cut the supply of gas to the road and said they did not expect to reconnect it for at least 48 hours.

The blaze broke out at 20:40 BST on Friday, and 10 fire crews were still battling the flames in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Brighton and Hove City Council are dealing with rehoming the residents. No injuries have been reported.

