Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Gina Ingles and Milo were killed in the blaze while Toby Jarrett suffered serious burns

Detectives have launched a nationwide appeal on BBC's Crimewatch after a mother and son died in a house fire.

Gina Ingles, 34, and Milo, four, were found in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, after the blaze in July 2018, which police are treating as arson and murder.

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft said: "Somebody poured petrol through a letterbox with devastating consequences."

He added: "Someone knows who is guilty of this terrible crime."

The fire broke out at about 01:00 BST on 10 July. Ms Ingles' partner Toby Jarrett, 26, whom Milo called "daddy", was in the house at the time.

He suffered serious burns but managed to jump from an upstairs window to escape the flames and survived.

Image copyright Greg Draven Image caption Firefighters described the fire at a house in Croxden Way, Eastbourne as "ferocious"

In a tribute earlier this year, Ms Ingles' family said losing Gina and Milo "in such a violent way had been hard to come to terms with".

They added: "We feel cheated, angry and helpless, but the person who committed this cowardly crime is still out there."

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said detectives had not been able to identify two people captured on CCTV footage close to scene at the time of the fire.

He said: "We don't know who those two people are. If it was you, please come forward and tell us what you were doing.

"If you know who it was, again, contact my team to tell us."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption In CCTV footage, two people can be seen walking near the scene of the blaze

He added: "Someone knows who is guilty of this terrible crime. Do the right thing and tell the police what you know."

Two local men, aged 47 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The 23-year-old remains released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The 47-year-old was released without charge and will face no further action.

The Crimewatch Roadshow programme will be aired on BBC One at 09.15 BST. It will also be available on the BBC iPlayer for 24 hours afterwards