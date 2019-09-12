Image copyright Google Image caption The man remains in hospital in a critical condition

A man has been been seriously injured in an assault in an Asda supermarket.

The man in his 20s was taken to hospital with multiple head injuries after the assault in the store in Pegler Way, Crawley, at about 02:40 BST on Wednesday.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition, Sussex Police said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Det Insp Colin Garman said: "The assault happened in the early hours of the morning, however there is likely to be people in the supermarket at that time who witnessed what happened."