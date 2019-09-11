Image copyright Google Image caption The man, who was found with serious chest and head injuries, was pronounced dead in hospital

A man has died after being found with stab wounds at a flat in Brighton.

The man, in his 40s, was found with serious chest and head injuries at the home in Stafford Road just before 02:00 BST. He later died in hospital.

As police officers arrived two men escaped from the rear of the building but were detained.

A 44-year-old man, from Brighton, and a 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before the victim died.

