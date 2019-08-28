Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police have now interviewed 15 people as part of the investigation

Fifteen people have now been interviewed under caution as part of an investigation into nine care homes in Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Health Care is being probed over the alleged lack of care for 43 residents, 13 of whom have since died.

Sussex Police is consulting the Crown Prosecution Service but no decisions have been taken on prosecutions at this stage, the force has said.

"We continue to keep families involved updated," a police spokesman added.

The latest figures have come two years after it emerged police searched nine homes run by the company and seized medical records.

Of the 15 questioned, two have been interviewed in connection with gross negligence manslaughter and 13 in connection with neglect.

One woman was arrested and the rest attended voluntary interviews.

The woman arrested in November 2017 was questioned on suspicion of neglect and later released while inquiries continued.

Sussex Health Care has been contacted for comment.