Two boats carrying 30 migrants were picked up by French authorities

More than 60 migrants have crossed the Channel in at least five boats.

Four vessels were intercepted by Border Force off the coast of Kent, with a fifth landing on a beach in Sussex.

The Home Office said 37 migrants - including what it called six "claimed minors" - found in the Channel were being medically assessed.

A further 24 people, including four children, were detained by Sussex Police after arriving at Winchelsea Beach on a boat.

Meanwhile, two dinghies carrying a total of 19 adults, 10 children and a baby were picked up by French authorities attempting to cross the Channel.

More than 900 people, including at least 80 children, have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

The Home Office said it was monitoring the "ongoing situation" and "working closely at all levels with French authorities," adding Home Secretary Priti Patel was due to "raise this issue with her French counterpart in the coming days".

