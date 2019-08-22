Image copyright Google Image caption Lynn Boakes was jailed for stealing more than £100,000 from a company she worked for

A woman who stole nearly £117,000 from a business has been jailed.

Lynn Boakes was hired as a bookkeeper at a steel company in West Sussex in 2013 and was responsible for the payroll.

The 47-year-old began taking regular sick days towards the end of 2016 despite posts on social media showing her shopping or on holiday.

A judge at Hove Crown Court jailed Boakes, of Sea Lane, Pagham, for three years.

The company's director began searching archive payroll documents and discovered that between October 2014 and April 2017 Boakes overpaid herself by a total of £13,462.

Further investigation discovered she had also diverted £103,450.26 of her employer's funds into her personal bank account that had been disguised by using a fake company name.

Boakes was immediately suspended from the company, the director informed Sussex Police and her work computer was seized.

On this computer a job reference for a job application for her husband was found.

The reference falsely stated David Boakes, 54, had worked for the steel company for two years and it had been signed by a fake employee 'Janet Young' - Boakes's actual middle and maiden names.

Boakes pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud in July while her husband admitted one charge of fraud and was given a conditional discharge.

