Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jack Phillips was declared dead at the scene in Eastbourne, despite the efforts of emergency services

The parents of a workman killed by a falling object on a building site have paid tribute to their "kindest, most loving son".

Jack Phillips died when he was hit by a "heavy object" which fell from a crane at South Cliff Tower in Bolsover Road, Eastbourne, on Thursday.

Mr Phillips, 24, from Romford, Essex, was declared dead at the scene.

His parents said in a statement he would be "forever missed by us, his two sisters and his girlfriend".

They said: "He lived for his football and loved having a laugh and joke with all his friends and was always smiling.

"Jack would always be there to help and was the kindest, most loving son."

Police have still not revealed what the object was that struck Mr Phillips, saying only that it was "heavy".

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the death and an inquest is due open on Tuesday.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption An air ambulance was called to the scene after the object - which police have not identified - fell at South Cliff Tower, Eastbourne

