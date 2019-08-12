Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption People were told to leave the beach at Worthing during a hazardous material incident

Hazardous material which led to the evacuation of a seaside resort could have come from a nearby boat, investigators have said.

A two-mile cordon was put in place on Worthing seafront at about 11:20 BST on Sunday.

People reported having sore eyes and two were taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "The MCA is investigating if the source could have been from a vessel."

People were urged to stay away from the area and shut windows and doors.

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Sussex Police at Worthing seafront on Sunday

Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Ambulance Service and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team all attended.

The MCA spokeswoman added: "The Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Counter Pollution and Salvage Branch has been informed and is monitoring the situation along with the local authority and Environment Agency.

"The MCA is also looking at weather patterns and vessel movements to establish if there were any vessels in the area that were capable of carrying a gas or could have cargo tanks (carrying solid or liquid cargo) which could have been venting at the time."

In August 2017, about 150 people attended hospital reporting sore eyes and vomiting after a chemical haze drifted over Eastbourne.

An investigation by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs concluded the gas cloud was likely to have come from the Channel.

It said: "It seems most likely that the source of the gas was a ship, lost cargo, or possibly a wreck."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.