Image copyright Google Image caption Worthing's seafront was cordoned off on Sunday morning by police

Police are responding to a "hazardous material incident" after people reported having sore eyes and vomiting at a seaside resort.

A two-mile cordon has been set up on Worthing seafront. Social media users reported being evacuated from the pier, but this has not been confirmed by Sussex Police.

People were urged to stay away from the area and shut windows and doors.

Officers said the symptoms had affected "a small number of people".

The cordon is in place along Marine Parade between Grand Avenue and Windsor Road.

Sussex Police said investigations were ongoing and would release more details "as soon as we are able to".