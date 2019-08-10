Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Brighton seafront was hit by high winds and rain overnight

A nine-year-old is in police protection after being found under Brighton Pier during storms in the early hours.

Two adults who were with the child were arrested on suspicion of neglect and remain in custody.

Volunteers from Brighton Beach Patrol said they found them at 02:00 BST, adding: "The child is now safe, which is a great outcome for us all."

Sussex Police said officers were investigating suspected child neglect and urged the public not to speculate.

Police can temporarily take a child into their care if it is believed they are "likely to suffer significant harm".

The Sussex coast was hit by stormy conditions overnight, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning due to gale force winds.