Man seriously hurt in Eastbourne by 'falling heavy object'
- 8 August 2019
A man hit by a "falling heavy object" in a residential road has been left seriously injured.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Bolsover Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, at about 11:20 BST.
The road remains closed in both directions while investigations take place at the scene.
Sussex Police has not confirmed what object caused the man's injuries.
The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was supporting police.