Image copyright PA Image caption Security workers had planned to strike for 48 hours on Saturday

Security workers at Gatwick Airport have suspended a 48-hour strike after they were offered more pay.

Employees who scan passengers' luggage were due to walk out at 06:00 BST on Saturday in response to what their union called "poverty pay" rates.

Unite said that most of the 130 workers, employed by ICTS, were paid less than £9 an hour.

It said a "dramatically improved" pay offer had been made after "extremely productive" talks.

The workers will now be balloted on the new offer with a recommendation to accept, Unite said.

A further four-day strike starting on 20 August has also been suspended.

ICTS said: "We welcome this outcome, as will the thousands of passengers whose holidays will now go to plan this weekend and later this month.

"We believe this offer to be not only rewarding but importantly gives our colleagues long term wage certainty and job security."

Gatwick said it was "pleased the two sides have reached an agreement".