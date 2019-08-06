Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Joel Eldridge had been living in Portugal when he went missing last year

Police investigating the disappearance of a British man in Portugal have discovered a body.

Joel Eldridge, from Bexhill, East Sussex, was reported missing last August, prompting Portuguese police to launch a murder investigation.

Sussex Police say they believe he has "come to harm at the hands of others".

The 29-year-old was last in contact with his family in July 2018 - six months after he moved to the country to work on a house.

When he went missing he was living in Macieira, near Serta, police said.

Ch Insp Chris Friday, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "Our inquiries, supporting those of the Portuguese investigators, gave us cause to believe that Joel had come to harm at the hands of others in while in Portugal.

"We understand that further tests are needed to confirm that the body is that of Joel, but we suspect this to be the case and we have updated his family about this development.

"Our thoughts are with them at this sad time."

