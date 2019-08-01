Image copyright PA Image caption Security workers are to down tools for 48 hours on 10 August

Security workers at Gatwick Airport are to strike for 48 hours this summer in a dispute over pay.

Employees who scan passengers' luggage will walk out at 6am on 10 August in a move anticipated to "cause travel disruption", Unite said.

The union said most of the 130 workers, employed by ICTS, are paid less than £9 an hour, which it described as "poverty pay".

Gatwick Airport and ICTS have been contacted for comment.

British Airways pilots are also due to strike in August.

Jamie Major, Unite regional officer, said: "It is high time the airport got its priorities right and starts investing in its hard-working staff, instead of paying millions to its shareholders."