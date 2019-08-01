Image copyright Jason Pearce Image caption Two of the cars crashed through Jason Pearce's driveway near Chichester before bursting into flames

A man died and six other people were hurt when a car hit a telegraph pole, collided with another car and then pushed them both into a driveway.

Both cars burst into flames, along with a third car, just outside the house near Chichester, West Sussex.

A driver of a Volkswagen Eos convertible died at the scene. His passenger is said to be critically ill.

Resident Jason Pearce said he had been lobbying for speed calming measures.

Image copyright Jason Pearce Image caption A silver Nissan Qashqai - outside the driveway - was also involved in the crash

Mr Pearce, who lives at the house in Bracklesham Lane, said the Volkswagen collided with a grey Alfa Romeo GT and both went through a hedgerow into his driveway at about 20:45 BST on Wednesday.

A silver Nissan Qashqai - outside the driveway - was also involved in the crash.

Officers said the other five people injured had been taken to three hospitals and their injuries ranged from "minor" to "serious".

Sussex Police urged any witnesses to come forward and urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Emergency services were called out after one man dies and six were injured

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.