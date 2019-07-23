Valerie Graves: Murder-accused Cristian Sabou appears in court
A man accused of murdering a woman found bludgeoned to death in her bed almost six years ago has appeared in court.
Valerie Graves, 55, was found dead at a property in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, West Sussex, on 30 December 2013.
Cristian Sabou, 27, was charged with her murder after being extradited from Dej, north-west Romania, last week.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody after a hearing at Lewes Crown Court.
Ms Graves, an artist, was house-sitting with her mother at the £1,6m seaside property when she was killed.
A post-mortem examination found she had died from severe head injuries after being hit with a claw hammer.
Mr Sabou is next due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 30 September.
Judge Katherine Laing QC scheduled a provisional trial date of 6 January and told Mr Sabou he would be expected to enter a plea at his next hearing.
