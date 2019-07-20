Image copyright PA Media Image caption The man was attempting to paraglide when he fell on to a wall

A man has died after falling on to a wall at a popular seaside location in the south east of England.

Sussex Police said the man was attempting to paraglide when he fell and sustained serious injuries at about 10:10 BST.

The man - who was not from the area - died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The force said it was treating his death as a "tragic accident".

There had been some speculation the victim may have been a kite surfer.

An employee of the nearby Kitesurf Centre, who did not wish to be named, said: "It looks like an incident while they were setting up their kite. They weren't on the water."

He said weather conditions were good on Saturday, adding that it was "not massively windy".

A sign on a fence at the scene warns kite surfers more than "90% of accidents occur during launching".