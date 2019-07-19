Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Valerie Graves had been house-sitting for friends over Christmas when she died

A Romanian has been charged with the murder of a grandmother who was bludgeoned to death in bed as she house-sat for friends.

Valerie Graves, 55, was found dead at a property in Smugglers Lane in Bosham, West Sussex, in December 2013.

Cristian Sabou, 28, was arrested at his home in Dej, in the north-west of Romania, last week and was extradited to the UK earlier, Sussex Police said.

He will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mrs Graves had moved back to Sussex from Scotland shortly before she was found dead at the house in Bosham

Mr Sabou was arrested on 10 July by officers from the Romanian National Police, who served on him the European Arrest Warrant which had been authorised by a district judge in the UK.

Mrs Graves was found murdered in her bedroom on 30 December 2013. She had been staying at the property while the owners were away over the Christmas period.

A post-mortem examination found she had severe head injuries after being hit with a claw hammer.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.