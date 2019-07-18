Image copyright Reuters Image caption Zac Cox fell 130ft while working at the Khalifa International Stadium

Authorities in Qatar are to hold an independent inquiry into the death of a British man who fell as he worked on a 2022 World Cup stadium in Doha.

Zac Cox died in January 2017 after falling 130ft from a gantry that collapsed.

He sustained brain injuries and a broken neck, Brighton and Hove Coroner's Court heard last year.

Mr Cox's family welcomed the investigation, which will be carried out by a British judge.

Mr Cox, 40, who was born in Johannesburg but later lived in Hove and London, was a specialist in construction work on tall buildings.

He fell from a platform he was helping to install at the Khalifa stadium, after lever hoists failed.

At the inquest, coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley blamed substandard equipment and chaotic working conditions.

The Qatari committee responsible for the 2022 World Cup has now agreed to hold an independent investigation.

Former High Court judge Sir Robert Akenhead will look into the decisions that led to Mr Cox's death.

Qatar's World Cup committee said the health and safety of its workers remained its utmost priority.

After the inquest, Mr Cox's sisters-in-law Ella Joseph and Hazel Mayes called for an inquiry and also for the Foreign Office to step in.

"We demand reassurance that those responsible for making the decisions that ultimately led to Zac's death will be held to account and justice will be served," they said.

"We want to know lessons will be learnt, so other families won't suffer under similar circumstances."