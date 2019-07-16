Image copyright Getty Images Image caption East Dean and Friston Cricket Club is hoping singer Jay Chou will become a patron

A cricket club is looking to Asian pop sensation Jay Chou to help raise £26,000 to move its pitch.

East Dean and Friston Cricket Club has played on its village recreation ground near Eastbourne, East Sussex, since 1848.

But in 2018, a new housing development built close to the ground threatened the club's future.

After recommendations its pitch should be moved, creative club members thought outside the box to raise the cash.

They had noticed a huge influx of Asian visitors thanks to a music video by Taiwanese pop star Chou, which was filmed at the nearby Seven Sisters cliffs.

Image caption Jason Woodford and his teammates would welcome Chou to the East Dean and Friston Cricket Club

What's Wrong?, which has been viewed 13.4 million times on YouTube, features the iconic white cliffs.

The cricket club, also known as the East Dean Tigers, is now hopeful Chou's influence can help it boost its coffers.

The Ring the Tiger Bell challenge has been introduced to attract the attention of visitors to the area, as well as King of Mandopop Jay Chou himself.

Visitors can pay £50 and ring the bell for players to down bats and pose for a photograph.

'Move the wicket'

Committee member Jason Woodford said: "The problem we have got here in East Dean and Friston is the houses are too close to the cricket club and regularly the houses are being hit by the long balls.

"Someone is going to get hurt soon, so we need to move the wicket.

Image caption Visitors can pay £50 to ring the bell and have their picture taken with the players

"We would like Jay Chou to become patron of the cricket club. We would like him to join us and help move the wicket 22 yards to the south."

Mr Woodford has arranged a free night's accommodation at the village pub as well as a Lamborghini for Chou to drive in during any visit.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.