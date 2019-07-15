Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The car ended up stuck in a wall

A car crashed through an ambulance station's garage doors and ended up stuck in an internal wall.

The crash, which left the building in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, badly damaged, has put the site out of action until repairs can take place.

A driver and possibly a passenger made off on foot after the crash and a man was later arrested, Sussex Police said.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews would respond as normal from another base.

Police said the exact time of the crash was not known but no serious injuries were reported.

Dangerous driving

The 38-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and other motoring offences, has been released while inquiries continue, the force added.

The Mitsubishi Outlander was discovered on Sunday at about 08:45 BST when a crew arrived at the Bognor Regis South Ambulance Community Response Post and found the empty vehicle, an ambulance trust spokesman confirmed.

The building has been inspected and declared structurally sound but needs to be repaired, he added.

"We continue to respond as normal from our Bognor North base and will response from Bognor South with roadside cover as required," he said.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact police.