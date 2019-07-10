Image copyright PA Image caption The airport said it was working "to rectify this issue as quickly as possible"

Flights at Gatwick Airport have been suspended due to what it says is an issue in its control tower.

The airport apologised and said it had experienced a problem with its air traffic control systems.

In a statement Gatwick said it was working "to rectify this issue as quickly as possible".

"Passengers should check with their airline directly or on our website flights page for the latest information on their flight," the airport said.

European air safety organisation Eurocontrol said arrivals and departures would be unavailable until 21:00 BST due to a technical issue.

The suspension has been in place since 17:08 and Gatwick's website is showing some flights have been diverted to other airports.

In December flights were suspended for 30 hours after drone sightings, causing chaos for 140,000 passengers.

In July a senior Sussex Police officer said that the airport was not prepared for an attack by more than one drone.