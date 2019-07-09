Image copyright PA Media Image caption One passenger on the EasyJet flight said he felt a "bit of a jolt" as the two planes made contact

A plane bound for Gatwick Airport has been in collision with another aircraft at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

The wing of an EasyJet plane came into contact with the side of a KLM jet bound for Madrid.

An EasyJet spokesman confirmed the two aircraft made contact while being pushed back from the stand.

A replacement EasyJet aircraft eventually took off at 11:05 BST, having originally been scheduled to depart at 06:05, the company said.

One passenger on board the flight to the UK said there was a "bit of a jolt" but it was "nothing unusual".

KLM said passengers on its flight had been put on a replacement plane to the Spanish capital.