Image caption East Sussex County Council predicts a budget gap of up to £27m in 2022/2023

Vital services could be cut if a council does not receive urgent Government funding, East Sussex County Council has said.

The authority will face a budget gap of £27m by 2022/23 if it is not given a cash injection, according to its State of the County report.

An ageing population and funding cuts have been identified as reasons for the financial trouble.

The authority's leader said it was at a "crunch point".

In August 2018, the council said it might only be able to offer services it was legally obliged to provide due to its funding crisis.

The report, which states the council must continue lobbying for fairer short and medium-term funding, will be presented next week.

'Cuts disgraceful'

Neighbouring West Sussex County Council also faces its own problems.

Two waste recycling centres and several libraries could be shut as it looks to limit spending, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Any cuts would also have an impact on food banks, children and family centres and Citizens Advice, the LDRS continued.

Council leader Louise Goldsmith said savings of more than £239m had been made since 2010 but £75.5m must still be saved over the next four years.

The proposed cuts have been branded "disgraceful" by Worthing's Labour Group.

The council's draft Strategic Budget Options will be presented later.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.