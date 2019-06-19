Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was assaulted in a busy bar at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

A man has died after a bar fight at a Butlin's holiday park.

The 52-year-old victim, from Bedford, was punched in the face in a "very busy bar" at the resort in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, police said.

He was assaulted shortly before midnight on 14 June and died in hospital on Tuesday.

Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme said: "A fight at a holiday park, which involved several people, sadly resulted in the death of a man.

"The bar was very busy at the time of the assault and we believe many of those present would have witnessed the assault and the aftermath."

An Absolute Radio "80s weekender" was held at the resort on 14 June, according to the Butlin's Live Music Weekends website.

Butlin's said: "We are very saddened to hear this terrible news and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends.

"We have offered our full assistance to the police in their inquiries throughout the investigation and will continue to do so."

A 31-year-old man from Wandsworth, London, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and bailed until 13 July.