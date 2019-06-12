Naked roofs jumper closes Brighton's Palace Pier
- 12 June 2019
A naked man seen jumping from roof to roof and then into the sea led to the closure of a pier for six hours.
Emergency services including the coastguard and lifeboat crews were called to Brighton's Palace Pier at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.
Security guards on the pier tried to catch the man but he jumped into the sea, where he was picked up by the coastguard before escaping again.
Sussex Police said he was later taken to hospital for medical checks.