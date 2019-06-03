Gatwick Airport: Man armed with kitchen knives arrested
A man armed with two kitchen knives has been arrested at Gatwick Airport.
The 30-year-old tried to pass through a staff search area in the South Terminal just before 02:00 BST openly carrying a knife in each hand, police said.
The area was secured and he was challenged by armed police officers who used a Taser to detain him.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons and making threats to kill. Police said it was not being treated as terrorist-related.
Police said the man, from Crawley, West Sussex, was not a travelling passenger.
Gatwick Airport said the terminal's baggage reclaim area was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.
Supt Justin Burtenshaw, from Sussex Police, said: "This incident was dealt with swiftly and no members of the public or police were harmed."