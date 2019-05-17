Image copyright Grice family Image caption Shana Grice was murdered by her ex-boyfriend who stalked her

A police sergeant has received a warning for failing to adequately supervise an investigation into allegations of stalking against a man who later murdered his ex-girlfriend.

Shana Grice, 19, complained five times to Sussex Police about Michael Lane before he slit her throat in 2016.

The sergeant, who Sussex Police has not named, was given a written warning.

Last week the investigating police officer, known only as PC Mills, was found guilty of gross misconduct.

An internal meeting at the force headquarters on Friday found misconduct allegations against the sergeant were proven.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Michael Lane was convicted of murdering Miss Grice in 2017

Ms Grice, who was fined for wasting police time, reported on 9 July 2016 that Lane had stolen her backdoor key, crept into her bedroom and watched her sleeping, the panel heard.

Her reports of stalking and harassment escalated but later that month she received a letter stating the "case was closed".

It was the last time she contacted police before she was murdered by Lane at her Brighton flat in August.

Lane was jailed for a minimum of 25 years in 2017.