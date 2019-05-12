A driver was killed when his van plummeted nearly 100ft (30m) off a cliff in Brighton.

Emergency services received calls at 06:30 BST telling them a vehicle had "gone over the cliff" near the marina.

The silver Vauxhall van was found badly damaged on Undercliff Walk, below Marine Drive. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating and have appealed to drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward.