Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened on the A27 near the Barley Mow pub

A motorist who pulled into a layby to help a woman seemingly in distress was then attacked by a man with a Stanley knife.

The victim was flagged down on the A27 near Polegate, in East Sussex, at about 16:30 BST on Sunday.

He was grabbed from behind and had his pockets searched by the male suspect.

The victim suffered cuts to the face and punched the offender, who fled and got into a car parked in the layby. He and the woman then drove off.

The vehicle was described as a small black Toyota, possibly an Aygo or a Yaris, with an 07 registration plate.

Sussex Police said nothing was stolen from the 30-year-old victim, who was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The suspect was described as being 5ft 11in tall, aged in his mid-30s, with short scruffy brown hair, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black hooded top and blue jeans.

The woman was described as being aged in her 20s, 5ft 6in tall, slim, with brown hair in a bun. She was wearing a red round neck jumper and skinny blue jeans.

Police said the assault happened at a busy time of day on the eastbound carriageway, before the Barley Mow pub, and urged any witnesses or those with dash cam footage to get in touch.