Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The blaze started in a camper van at the Shell garage in Fontwell

A camper van has caught fire on a petrol station forecourt.

The blaze started in the vehicle at the Shell garage in Fontwell, Sussex, at 09:30 BST and spread to other areas of the site.

It is not known how it started. West Sussex Fire and Rescue said an investigation is under way.

The fire at Arundel Road was brought under control by 11:00. Neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution, but no-one was hurt.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The blaze spread across the petrol station forecourt

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption There is no access to the petrol station at present