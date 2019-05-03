Image caption The count continues in Brighton

The Conservatives have lost control of Arun council, with their leader unseated by an independent candidate.

The Liberal Democrats gained 17 seats to become the largest party, but the authority is now in no overall control.

It was similar in Rother, where Conservatives lost command of a council that has been blue for 20 years.

The Tories also lost control of Chichester council, with the Lib Dems picking up nine seats and Labour and the Greens each gaining two.

The Conservatives remain the largest party, but lost the majority.

In Arun, leader Gillian Brown, the mother-in-law of Chancellor Philip Hammond, and colleague Trevor Bence lost out to independents Hugh Coster and Anthony Dixon.

The Lib Dems took 22 seats, while the Tories have 21. Six independents gained seats, taking the total number on the council to eight, while the Greens gained two seats.

Lewes council remains without a majority party. The Conservatives continue to be the largest party, with 20 seats, but no overall control. The Greens gained six wards to take second place with nine seats, while the Lib Dems dropped to third, with seven.

There was little change at Crawley Borough Council - Labour gained a seat, while the Conservatives lost one. Labour now has 19 seats, the Tories 17.

In Horsham, the Tories maintained control, but lost 13 seats, with the Lib Dems picking up 10, the Greens two and independents one.

