Image copyright Grice family Image caption Shana Grice was murdered by her ex-boyfriend who stalked her

A police officer accused of failing a woman murdered by her stalker has resigned before a disciplinary hearing.

Shana Grice, 19, reported ex-boyfriend Michael Lane five times before he slit her throat and tried to burn her body.

Two Sussex Police officers were due to face gross misconduct proceedings over their involvement in Ms Grice's case.

One, named only as PC Mills by the force, resigned before a hearing on 10 May. The other has already retired, the force said.

A third officer is to face internal misconduct proceedings, carried out in private.

Caution given

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "Resigning from the force does not preclude officers from facing misconduct hearings."

According to a notice on the Sussex Police website, PC Mills faces two allegations of conduct in breach of professional standards.

One relates to 9 July 2016 - just over a month before Ms Grice was killed - when Lane was given a caution for creeping into her room while she slept.

PC Mills is accused of failing to "adequately investigate allegations of harassment and stalking".

He is further alleged to have failed to respond to a report of harassment and stalking made by Ms Grice just days later on July 12.

'Not treated as victim'

During Lane's trial, the court heard no further action was taken after Ms Grice reported being followed in a car.

Between July 13 and 15, it is said PC Mills "failed to contact Ms Grice or update her regarding the reported incident".

The hearings notice said: "These failures resulted in Ms Shana Grice not being treated as a victim of domestic abuse and there being a loss of confidence by the public in Sussex Police."

In total, 14 officers were investigated by the IOPC. Its report has yet to be published.

No further action will be taken over five other officers investigated, while six force employees have been given "management advice and further training".

Lane was jailed for a minimum of 25 years for Ms Grice's murder.