Ashdown Forest: Fire breaks out in Winnie the Pooh wood
A fire has been burning overnight near woods featured in AA Milne's Winnie the Pooh stories.
The blaze in Ashdown Forest was reported at 21:30 BST on Sunday, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
Gorse and undergrowth was ablaze across an area of about 14 acres (six hectares) in the Kingstanding area.
At its height six crews fire were on the scene. This has now been scaled back to four fire engines and crews, a fire service spokesman said.
AA Milne created the Winnie the Pooh books in the 1920s while living in the area, near Hartfield.
The woods were the inspiration for Hundred Acre Wood - home to Pooh and his friends.