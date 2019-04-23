Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Seventeen-year-old Kai Gasson has been jailed for life

A teenager who stabbed a man to death in a street has been jailed for life.

Kai Gasson, 17, had denied the murder of Arnold Potter in Crawley but was convicted and ordered to serve at least 15 years.

Reporting restrictions were lifted at Lewes Crown Court so unemployed Gasson, who lived in Crawley, could be named.

Mr Potter, 24, died in Watson Close, Maidenbower, on 15 November after he was wounded in the torso with a lock knife.

After the hearing, Det Ch Insp Andy Richardson said Gasson "rightly" faced a minimum of 15 years behind bars after the jury rejected his claim that he acted in self-defence after a row about drugs.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Sussex Police said carrying knives in public ruined lives

"Had Gasson not been in possession of a knife that day, he would not have stabbed anyone and he would not now be facing a sentence," he said.

"We must continue to educate people - particularly young people - that carrying offensive weapons in public is a serious offence which ruins lives."

Gasson was also found guilty of possessing a knife and admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Arnold Potter was found collapsed in the street

After the court case, a family tribute issued through police said Mr Potter was a caring, kind-hearted man who had been loved by many.

The family said: "Please educate your children about knife crime, as it impacts every member of your family.

"Life goes on, but life will never be the same again for us."

